New technological university announced for north-west

A new technological university has been announced for the north-west of the country.

The university will be the fourth of its kind in Ireland and follows an application from Galway-Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny ITs.

The Minister for Higher Education said the new technological university will increase access to college, lead to enhanced regional development and boost local opportunities.

Simon Harris also confirmed that a decision on a university for the south-east, bringing together Waterford and Carlow ITs, will be made in the coming days.