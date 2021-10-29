Charity auction for Fabulous Fillies was a fantastic night out as well!

IT was the first big night out that anyone could remember and, boy, did everyone really love it!

It was an extra-special event that took place last weekend in Ballykealey House – a charity auction, complete with a three-course dinner and lots of free goodies, in aid of breast cancer research.

More than €10,500 was raised, which was even better than the organisers had wished for.

“It was even better than we imagined it would be. It was fantastic seeing everyone together again, enjoying themselves,” said Ciara Stanley, who organised the event with Claire Power. “Everything came together for the night and we got such support. We realised how much we missed all this, going out and being together. It would do you good to see it – it was fantastic.”

Ciara and Claire are two women working in the rural business sector: Ciara is at the helm of Ardattin Embroidery, which customises work clothes and gifts with personal messages, while Claire’s business is Ballybar Ireland, a clothing company. Both of them wanted to do something for October’s breast cancer awareness campaign and so launched a pink work shirt, the Fabulous Fillies shirt with bespoke embroidery in aid of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, based in the National University of Ireland, Galway.

The duo also decided to host a night out where their friends, family and acquaintance could get together and socialise after 18 months of restrictions, so they came up with the idea of the Fabulous Fillies Charity Auction.

They couldn’t have timed it better, because people were more than ready for it. The local businesses were very supportive, too, with over 30 lots up for auction, including hotel vouchers, garden furniture and hampers of all sorts up for sale. Not only that, but everyone got a free goodie bag, crammed with beautiful or delicious local products.

Auctioneer Micháel Doyle took care of the busy bidding, while musician Kieran Brennan did a wonderful job with the live music.

“It was such a brilliant night; everyone was so supportive and generous. People are already asking about next year’s event!” said a delighted Ciara.

