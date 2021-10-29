Death notices and funeral arrangements

Olive (Ollie) Corcoran (née Timmins)

30 Hillbrook Estate, Tullow, Carlow

Beloved wife of the late John and mother of John, Eddie, Gerry, Margaret, Catherine, Liz, Franny, Ray, Paul, David, and Ann. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, her kind neighbours and friends.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Removal from her residence at 10.40am on Saturday to Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland. House private, please.

Laurence (Larry) O’Sulllivan

St. Margaret’s Avenue, Raheny, Dublin 5, and late of Rathcrogue, Co.Carlow.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Care Choice Nursing Home, Swords, loving partner of Eileen, and adored father of Ciara and Niamh. Sadly missed and loved by Carol, Michael, Christine and Jim, brothers Gerry and Johnny, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at the Frank Jennings Funeral Home, Greendale Road, Kilbarrack, on Friday evening from 3pm, with removal to St. John the Evangelist Church, Kilbarrack, arriving for 5.30pm Reception Prayers. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Askanagap, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed on https://youtu.be/S_rqTVTZu4k

Family flowers only please.