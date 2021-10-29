Gardaí investigate alleged assault involving injection spiking

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí have confirmed they have commenced investigations into an alleged assault which they believe may have been caused by a drug administered by a needle prick.

As the Irish Examiner reports, it comes amid growing reports of ‘spiking’ via injections across parts of the UK and Ireland.

There have been 198 confirmed reports of drink spiking in September and October across various parts of the UK, plus 24 reports of some form of injection.

Gardaí have now confirmed one investigation into an alleged assault, where a female became disorientated possibly caused by a drug administered by a needle prick.

Gardaí are trying to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

A small number of incidents specifically of a ‘date rape drug’ nature have been recorded to date in 2021, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed.

“Separately, the presence of a ‘date rape drug’ could form part of the narrative of a substantive incident, such as Assault, and be an aggravating factor,” they said.

Victims of similar incidents or any form of ‘drug spiking’ have been advised to come forward and report such incidents to local Gardaí.

Details of how to report can be found on garda.ie.

Advice on Drink Spiking and related public health issues can be found on hse.ie.

Students Unions at different campuses are urging students to be vigilant following the growing reports of drink spiking and spiking via injection in bars and nightclubs.