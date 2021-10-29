Kids party was simply spooktacular!

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE were ghosts and ghouls, superheroes and princesses, and even baby pumpkins when Ballon and Rathoe Community Childcare Centre hosted its annual, hotly-anticipated Halloween party last week.

“The children spent the week leading up to it doing arts and crafts about Halloween. On the day of the party, we had everyone from Batman to Superman, fairies to devils. They ran around outside like lunatics and had a great time,” the centre’s manager Helen Murphy gleefully said.

There were Halloween games to be played and, of course, plenty of sweets and fizzy drinks, thanks to the parents’ fundraising committee.

“They all had a great time – they loved it!” added Helen.

*Full range of photos of the little ones will be in Tuesday’s paper