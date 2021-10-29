Local credit union launches farmer finance programme

By Suzanne Pender

ST CANICE’S Credit Union launched its new farmer finance programme entitled ‘Cultivate’ at their Bagenalstown branch recently.

The credit union was joined for the launch in Bagenalstown by minister of state with responsibility for credit unions deputy Seán Fleming and deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

St Canice’s joins a growing list of 35 credit unions nationwide offering agri-finance to its farm members under the ‘cultivate’ brand.

Management of the credit union, local IFA representatives, business owners and others involved in local agri-business, as well as minister Fleming and deputy Murnane O’Connor, took part in a question and answer session around the future of credit unions and their place in rural Ireland.

Cultivate allows farmers to borrow for a range of needs, which include investing in new or secondhand machinery, the upgrade of building and facilities, purchasing additional livestock and accessing working capital when cash-flow is under pressure.

Cultivate also offers a real alternative to the traditional finance providers, with applicants benefiting from a range of features, including flexible repayments and loan protection insurance provided at no extra cost.