Top ten tips to protect pets this Halloween

Things that go bump in the night may be great fun for us humans, but for our furry friends it can be very a disruptive and anxious time.

Experts are urging pet parents to protect their four-legged family members through the spooky season.

To help, Petmania has shared its top ten tips to minimise the impact on pets through this stressful period.

Bring your pet to a quiet room and create a safety den, away from the main noise source such as the front door, doorbell and fireworks. Provide a covered crate and comfortable bed and keep them company. Keep chocolate out of reach – sweet treats can be fatal for pets. A treat puzzle is a fantastic distraction to get pets through loud or stressful periods. Costumes are optional – make sure that any pet costume is comfy and if your pet looks unhappy, don’t persist. Stay indoors – the safest place for your pet is indoors, in a quiet, calm, space away from the visiting covens of trick or treaters. Karma wraps are stress-relieving coats that hug dogs tight to help calm and relax them. Candles & lanterns – can easily get knocked over by an excited pet. Keep them out of reach or use a battery-operated version instead. Wear reflective accessories – stay visible outdoors with reflective collars, leads and coats. Pheromone diffusers and natural calming tools such as Pet Remedy, Adaptil or Feliway ranges are available in Petmania. Check ID Tags – to make sure that they are secure and the details correct. If your pet gets spooked and runs away, it will be easier to get him/her home safely.

Emily Miller of Petmania says, “ Halloween is a time where we need to take extra care of our pets. It can be very frightening for pets but with a little planning, they can remain calm and feel secure. The most important advice we can give is to keep pets safe and comfortable indoors when there are loud activities outside and trick or treaters knocking at your door.”