Unum shortlisted for tech award

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW-BASED company Unum has been shortlisted in a ‘record-breaking year’ for the annual Technology Ireland Industry Awards. Following a record 82 applications, 47 entries have now been shortlisted for the 29th Technology Ireland Industry Awards, with Unum among the prestigious companies selected.

Unum Ireland Limited has been shortlisted in the ‘Excellence in Talent Development’ category.

Technology Ireland, alongside sponsors EY Ireland and Fidelity Investments, Workhuman and Enterprise Ireland, extended its congratulations to the successful entrants, stating that the mix of indigenous Irish-owned companies and international FDI companies and the quality of the entries highlighted the vibrancy of the Irish tech sector.

The next stage of the awards will see the shortlisted entries present to ten independent judging panels, comprised of CEOs and founders of successful Irish technology companies and leaders within the technology sector. The winners will be announced at the awards event on Friday 19 November in the Westin Hotel, Dublin.