Bogus calls and texts are a total pain

By Michael Godfrey

IT’S true – there is a price to pay for everything. Once upon a time, I had no difficulty answering an ‘unknown’ number. Not so today. Chances are it is a bogus caller trying to get me to divulge my bank account details.

Mind you, I don’t know why anyone would bother trying to get that information – it’s not as though they would be made for life with what they would find. They may be able to enjoy a night out at most, depending on where they went, but little more than that.

It is the sheer inconvenience that gets to me. I have lost count of the number of such calls I received last week and when I answered all I got was a voice recording telling me the caller was from the department of this or that. They didn’t get much further with their message because I quickly hung up. I tried to block the caller, but within minutes a mobile number would dial and the same rigmarole started all over again. Eventually, I gave up answering such calls, but guess what happened then? I started missing out on genuine calls.

Like I said, there is a price to pay for everything and that is the price for someone being able to contact you 24 hours a day.

If that wasn’t enough, I then started getting text messages reminding me that a parcel was about to be delivered and to find out more all I had to do was open a link for further details. Either someone had actually got a hold of my bank details and had a field day ordering stuff on my behalf or I had lost my mind and done it myself because, by the look of things, every postman in the country was about to call to my house.

Funny thing, though, I hadn’t ordered anything online, so here was just another example of paying the price. So, for the sheer inconvenience of it, I gladly support the government’s decision to impose a hefty fine on those big tech companies who haven’t done enough to create security measures to protect their customers.

The final saga in this whole bogus text or caller scenario came when I received a text from the HSE stating that an appointment had been made for me to receive a booster vaccine at a centre just outside Cavan.

Can you imagine that? Go to a vaccination centre which, according to Google, is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from my home, instead of going to one less than ten miles away.

Again, there was the tag about logging on to a link, so my first impression was this was yet another bogus text. But, just to be sure, I decided I would phone the hotel in question just to check and see. To my surprise – when I eventually persuaded the receptionist to confirm that at least there was a vaccination centre operating from there – the text turned out to be the real thing.

There was such a centre and there was such an appointment. But trying to get that altered proved a whole different problem. On my first attempt, I gave up after being directed to press button one on at least three occasions. On my second, I hung tough, but after waiting on the line for 15 minutes I gave up and said I would try again the following day.

Hoping the ‘early bird catches the worm’ method would work in my favour, I made an early morning call. Hey presto! I got through to someone and explained my case – twice. Geography – or lack of it – or my Carlow accent was obviously proving a bit of a hindrance, but eventually the matter was sorted.

Old school – if you resort to it – and get to speak to someone is best after all. God, I wish some things wouldn’t change.