Cartan was a flamboyant individual who led an exciting and fulfilled life

By Charlie Keegan

CARTAN Finegan, a native of Carlow town, late of Sandymount and Dún Laoghaire, whose death occurred in the exceptional care of Belmont Nursing Home, Dublin on Friday 10 September, was a flamboyant individual who led an exciting, colourful and greatly fulfilled life.

Cartan was brother of the late Frances O’Shea, long-time proprietor of Finegan’s licensed premises at 31 Tullow Street. He was son of Patrick and Annie (née Ward), both of whom came from Northern Ireland. Frances predeceased Cartan in March 2011 and he has one remaining sibling – his brother Noel, who lives in Exeter, Devon.

The life of Cartan Finegan was charted by his son Conor in a eulogy to his dad at his funeral service in Mount Jerome Crematorium on Wednesday 15 September. Conor said his father was born in Carlow in 1930, the year after the Wall Street Crash, and went on to live “90-and-a-half full and interesting years”.

He continued: “Having been brought up in the family business, Finegan’s of Carlow, he yearned for more excitement and eloped to Dublin with his future wife June, whom he met and fell in love with in the bank next door. He obtained his marketing degree and joined Rentel at a time when people could only afford to rent their televisions but could afford to buy their houses.

“Subsequently Cartan was headhunted by Tony O’Reilly to the position of head of marketing at the newly-created Bórd Bainne, where he successfully launched Kerrygold butter to the world from London. He further studied at MIT in Boston.

“After Ireland joined the EEC and created butter mountains, he moved on to Córas Iompair Éireann (CIE) as marketing director, launching the DART to an appreciative population of Dublin, going on to manage the Great Southern Hotel Group and overseeing its international tour operation, sometimes during troubling political times.”

Conor’s eulogy to his dad continued: “On retirement from CIE, the last thing he considered was retirement. He set up companies in the travel industry – Acceuil D’Ireland, Heritage Ireland – became a supervisor for elections in Kenya, Zambia, Mozambique and South Africa, wrote a number of books, 3 Score and 10, 75 Not Out, My Last Hurrah and The Four Islands among them. He held various directorships, including the National Safety Council and Hugh Lane Art Gallery. He was president of the Institute of Transport in Ireland.”

Conor said Cartan “made and lost a fortune in shares and was a keen member of the National Yacht Club in Dún Laoghaire. He completed a transatlantic sailing journey and loved the sea views from his apartment in later years”.

From an early age in Carlow, Cartan was involved in politics, from the Bennekerry Land Club campaign of the late 1950s to his support for the Labour Party, playing an important part in the election of Ireland’s first female president Mary Robinson in December 1990.

“He campaigned on many issues, including women’s rights, Irish Aid policy and, ironically, sadly the right to choose when to die in order to avoid exactly the situation he found himself in at the end of his life.”

Cartan, he said, was a keen collector of art and was an avid supporter of the arts, taking part in the annual Bloomsday festivities with friends, in costume, while enthusiastically indulging in red wine and Gorgonzola cheese!

“He had four children – Rosemary, Conor, Patricia and Rory – and seven grandchildren – Dylan, Oscar, Evie, Louis, Dexter, Lauren and Alice. “All he took great interest in and always gave advice freely and wisely.”

Conor said he did not find Cartan “a particularly typical dad”. He stated: “No-one else’s dad seemed to come back from a work trip to Japan with two geisha girls in full traditional costume, or a 6ft 6-inch black artist from New York, who stayed with us for months!

“Cartan bought a horse-drawn gypsy caravan (thankfully without the horse) and parked it in the front garden in Sandymount. In Sandymount he’d wake up the girls late at night to insist they did Irish dancing in our sitting room for the visiting foreign business associates just back from late-night functions.

“However, he was generous to a fault, with guidance, advice and enthusiasm for new projects, helping us financially when needed and gifting away most of his money.”

Conor said Cartan had “an eclectic group of friends and extended family, whom he trusted, enjoyed and entertained often. He hosted great parties and had a marvellous sense of occasion. I remember the legendary ‘Finegan’s Wake’ parties in Gilford Road and many fabulous nights at the National Yacht Club.”

His dad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, which he fought hard and long, eventually succumbing to the illness at Belmont Nursing Home.

“As part of his final request, he was keen to express his great appreciation to family and friends for sharing his journey, enriching his life and being there for him.”

Conor concluded his eulogy by referring to the admiration, respect and thanks that Cartan had for Domani, Joe and all the staff at Belmont Nursing Home, adding: “He will be sadly missed and may he rest in peace.”

Earlier reference was made to Cartan Finegan’s involvement in the campaign of Bennekerry Land Club during his time living in his native Carlow. He was a strong supporter of the campaign pioneered by the late Kathleen Brady of Bennekerry, whose war cry was that the land of Ireland should be for the people of Ireland. Kathleen Brady railed against the buying-up of the land of Ireland by syndicates.

She was bitterly opposed to such syndicates being allowed to buy land which, she claimed, was badly needed to build up the uneconomic farmers of the countryside. No less a man than Brendan Behan described Kathleen Brady at that time as the Joan of Arc of the small farmers’ fight for land in Co Carlow. Another literary ally of the Carlow campaign was Peadar O’Donnell.

Cartan Finegan was to the forefront in the highly-effective publicity campaign adopted by the Bennekerry Land Club, whose members protested at land auctions in the Carlow area. The club published its own propaganda magazine, The Crusade, in September 1959. There is little doubt that Cartan Finegan’s hand was deeply involved in that production.

The organisation was at the forefront of what was labelled the ‘Carlow Land War’ by the media. It attracted international attention, with a BBC television documentary attending a huge protest meeting in Carlow in August 1958.

In relation to the books he wrote in the latter year of his life, Cartan Finegan wrote in a forthright manner, ***3 Score and 10*** dealing in its early pages with his life in Carlow town and his involvement with local organisations. There was also a detailed account of a long sojourn at sea that Cartan undertook as an adventure in life.

He was chuffed that the book raised €10,000 for the Blackrock Hospice.

75 Not Out, sub-titled Some glimpses into the past, was launched in Dún Laoghaire Yacht Club in 2018 by Fergus Finlay, then chief executive of Barnardos Children’s Charity and political pundit. This second book is a medley of Cartan’s involvement in Tanzanian and Zambian general elections, a wedding in India, how to make a million, enjoying art, saving the world in spite of governments, singing history and much more. He also made a pungent commentary on policies of Irish Aid and includes a chapter on 25 years of Bloomsday celebrations and another on the Mile High Club.

The Finegan books were for not sale, but for 75 Not Out Cartan suggested a contribution of up to €20 for his chosen charity – Barnardos. The fact that he dedicated the monies raised to these two outstanding causes was an indication of the altruistic outlook that Cartan Finegan took on life.

In the final days of his life, Cartan campaigned for the right to die at a time of his choosing, when the Parkinson’s Disease he was living with became too much for him to bear.

And in his final collection of writings, he relates how things did not go according to plan in dictating the time of his demise.