Cross-town run raises €10k for mum-of-three Elaine

By Suzanne Pender

AN UPLIFTING sea of pink took off around the streets of Carlow last week for Paulie’s Bootcamp marathon challenge, this year in aid of the Buggy family.

The Buggy family received life-changing news last May, when mum-of-three Elaine (née Dunne) was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

A public health nurse, Elaine (40) is now unable to work, while her husband Ray has had to give up work at Autolaunch in Bagenaltown to look after her and their three young children, twins Darragh and Cian (9) and four-year-old Eoghan.

The family has received incredible support from the local community as Elaine undergoes treatment and last Sunday was no exception as local fitness group Paulie’s Bootcamp pulled out all the stops to help, setting off throughout the morning from Carlow Town Hurling Club.

“It was absolutely brilliant, is went fantastic and such a great atmosphere and great community spirit from the people of Carlow,” said Paul.

“We have raised over €10,000, but there are still cards coming in, so we are hoping to hit the €11,000 mark, which is great,” he added.

Participants took on various runs, with everyone wearing pink in tribute to Elaine, as it’s her favourite colour.

“We had t-shirts made with #Elaine on them and some on us, including myself, had our hair dyed pink for it,” laughs Paul.

“We’d about 200 people around the place throughout the morning; it was great to have Ray and some of the Buggy family here, too,” he added.

All ages and levels of fitness took on various runs, with some very adventurous athletes even managing a whopping 55km!

“I kinda planted the seed among some of them to take on an ultra marathon, so we started that at 4.30am … an extra lap for the craic,” smiles Paul.

Over the years, Paulie’s Bootcamp has raised an astonishing €121,000 for worthy causes.

As well as sponsorship cards and donations, this latest fundraiser also set up a GoFundMe at http://gofund.me/b306043a and donations are still coming in.

A second GoFundMe named ‘Help the Buggy family’ is also running at the moment at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-buggy-family

Speaking to The Nationalist recently, Elaine expressed her enormous gratitude to everyone who has supported them.

“The support has been unreal; from day one people have been there. We are overwhelmed by the support we have received since May.”