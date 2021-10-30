Don’t forget! The clocks go back tonight

By Suzanne Pender

In the early hours of tomorrow morning Sunday 31 October at 2am don’t forget clocks go back!

The clocks ‘falling back’ pretty much signal the start of winter, but it also means an extra hour in bed on the Sunday and brighter mornings.

Currently, about 70 countries participate in Daylight Saving Time, though not necessarily on the same schedule as Ireland.

Ireland is located in the Greenwich Meant Time zone, sharing the same time as Britain, Iceland, Portugal and some countries in northwest Africa.

In the winter, with fewer hours of daylight overall, Solus Light Bulbs say it’s important to seek out exposure to morning light where you can. Light is a strong cue to alert the internal clock, and daylight ensures it remains synchronised to the 24-hour day.