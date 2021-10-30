Dublin home becomes ghoulish Halloween graveyard for charity

A Dublin man has packed his garden with a terrifying army of moving zombies, skeletons, witches and a giant smoke-billowing dragon.

But it is all for a frightfully good cause as Killiney man Ken Carraher transforms his home into a house of horrors to raise money for the skin charity, Debra Ireland.

Debra supports 300 people in Ireland with ‘butterfly skin’ disease EB (epidermolysis bullosa), a rare and incredibly painful genetic condition which causes the skin, both inside and out, to blister and wound at the slightest touch.

Starting off more 20 years ago with just two mannequins, Ken now has thousands of animated props in his spooktacular collection.

He started using the annual event to raise money for Debra Ireland in 2009 and has collected more than €43,000 since then.

Over four nights of Halloween, starting last Thursday and running until Sunday evening, (October 28th-31st), it is expected that some 5,000 people will visit his home at Bayview Court, Killiney Hill.

“It’s a little bit scary and a little bit nice, because we don’t want to be scaring the life out of little children,” said Ken.

His animated garden of horrors does, however, include a fine selection of mummies, Frankensteins, the odd Dracula, an animated granny rocking a baby skeleton, numerous light and smoke machines and his very own dragon – seven-foot long and billowing from his nostrils.

Visitors to Ken’s house of horrors are not charged, but are encouraged to make a donation to Debra Ireland.

“Debra really is a fantastic charity which does great work. Not many people know about EB, but when I began to learn more and meet the patients who have this truly awful skin condition, I wanted to do something to help.”

Ken paid tribute to his friends and neighbours in Killiney, many of whom help out over the Halloween period.

“We have a whole team who help set up the display, welcome visitors and help with traffic and parking.”

Visitors to his house of horrors all receive sweets and treats on the night, supplied by Ken and his friendly neighbours.

Over the years, Ken has spent thousands of euros on props, lighting and treats for his visitors.

He says his wife Gail is a patient woman who tolerates his hobby, while daughter Aoife has grown up with a collection of ghouls in the garden.

“I really enjoy the fun and excitement around Halloween and the fact that we can help support a great charity like Debra Ireland makes it even better,” he said.

Ken’s Halloween House can be found at Number 5 Bayview Court, Killiney Hill Road, Killiney. Visitors are welcome from 4-8pm daily until Sunday.