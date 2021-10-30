Four injured as car sets on fire after collision in Dublin

Saturday, October 30, 2021

By Cate McCurry, PA

Four people have been taken to hospital after two cars collided in Dublin.

One car set on fire after it crashed into another vehicle on the Longmile Road on Saturday morning.

Gardaí from Clondalkin were called to the scene of the collision.

The driver of the car that set on fire and two passengers were taken to St James’s Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the second car was also taken to hospital with injuries.

Gardaí said that one lane remains closed with two lanes open to traffic while investigations are ongoing.

