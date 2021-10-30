In-person Irish language classes begin next week

Saturday, October 30, 2021

 

By Suzanne Pender

GLÓR Cheatharlach’s in-person Irish language evening classes for adults will begin shortly. Entitled ‘Brush up your Irish’, the mini-course will run for five weeks with classes on Tuesday evenings beginning 9 November from 6.30pm to 8pm in the New Oak Community Centre.

The emphasis will be on conversational Irish and the course is suitable for participants who may not have used their cúpla focal for some time but who have some basic knowledge of the language from school.

The course fee is €50 and booking is required. Places will be limited in line with Covid restrictions and social distancing will be observed.

For further details and to reserve a place, please contact 085 1340047, 087 2857048 or email [email protected]

Meanwhile, following a year-and-a-half of Irish conversation circles conducted via Zoom during the pandemic, the Ciorcal Gaeilge in Carlow will resume in-person on Wednesday 3 November at 11am in [email protected]

Irish speakers and learners are welcome and safety protocols will be observed. Bi linn! Caife agus Gaeilge le chéile!

 

