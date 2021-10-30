Man dies in single vehicle crash in Clare

James Cox

A man, aged in his 40s, has died in a single vehicle collision in Co Clare.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal crash, which occurred at approximately 11:55am this morning on the N18 at Cratloekeel.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle involved, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Limerick University Hospital where he later died. A postmortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The N18 at Cratloekeel between Junction 5 Cratloe and Junction 4 Limerick is currently closed as Forensic Collision Investigators conduct an examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

In particular, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N18 at Cratloekeel between 11.45am and 12pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.