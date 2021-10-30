Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for Saturday night

Met Éireann has issued an overnight thunderstorm warning for much of the country, with the weather set to turn wet and blustery ahead of Halloween.

The forecaster said all counties in the Republic will see thundery outbreaks of rain overnight on Saturday and early on Sunday, with possible lightning and localised flooding.

The status yellow warning comes into effect at 9pm on Saturday night until 2am on Sunday for Galway, Roscommon, Mayo, Sligo and all of Munster.

For Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Leitrim, the warning is valid between 1am and 5am on Sunday.

➡️ Saturday’s Weather Forecast ⬅️ Fresh with crisp spells of sunshine for most ☀️

Showers will push into Atlantic counties, extending eastwards later 🌦️

It will stay dry over much of the E & SE ⛅️

Highs of 9-13C 📈

Light/moderate S/SW breezes will strengthen in the west later 💨 pic.twitter.com/HOtf3XnuvS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 30, 2021

Commenting on the weather outlook for the Halloween weekend, Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said: “Saturday will be a bright day with good sunny spells and plenty of dry weather and just a few light showers.”

“However, through Saturday night it’ll turn wet and blustery as a low pressure moves close to Ireland.

“It’ll stay unsettled on Sunday with some heavy showers or longer spells of rain around – and it’ll be a windy day too which could blow away a few witch’s hats!”

Met Éireann said the start of November will feel chillier than recent weeks with more seasonal temperatures of around 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. The chance of frost will increase as temperatures overnight begin to fall close to freezing.