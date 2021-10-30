‘Writing is on the wall for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’ – McDonald

Press Association

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the pandemic has exposed the “broken system” in a partitioned Ireland.

In her address to the party’s Ard Fheis, Ms McDonald said Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been in Government for “too long”.

It is the party’s first annual conference in two years due to Covid restrictions.

“The writing is on the wall for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael,” Ms McDonald said.

“Things were bad enough when these parties pretended to oppose each other. But by god things have gone to the dogs since the boys clubbed together. They have no answers to the big questions that affect your life.

“They are out of touch, out of ideas and out of time. So, let’s call time on their century-old stranglehold on power, their divisive politics of the haves and have nots.

Housing crisis

“Their cynical politics that seeks to normalise a housing crisis.

“They say change is impossible. We’ll never accept that.”

Michelle O’Neill will become the next first minister if Sinn Féin emerges as the largest party in Northern Ireland, Ms McDonald said.

She also said Sinn Féin is already preparing for the next Assembly election.

“The days of ‘Fenians need not apply’ are over”, she added.

“The days of treating any citizen or group of citizens as ‘less than’ or second-class are gone.

“At the last election, you told us it’s an Ireland that is stronger and fairer, where workers and families come first.

“Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar couldn’t stomach that. They clubbed together to stop a government for change. In truth, they can block change. They can delay change. But they cannot stop it.

“Neither can the DUP. The unionist electoral majority is gone. The days of domination are over. Those who hanker for the past, who disrupt the present and who threaten our future need to realise that there is no going back.

“This new generation is moving on. Together. The DUP’s boycott of North-South Ministerial Council meetings, their ongoing attempts to scupper the protocol, the electioneering and the showboating are attempts to block the change so many people from all communities demand.”

Ms McDonald has vowed to become the next Taoiseach.

It’s time now for a government for you and your family.

“To everyone who feels that the Ireland of today doesn’t work for you but who believes that the Ireland of tomorrow can, let me say this: I know you have had it with governments giving tax breaks to millionaire executives while homeless children eat dinner off cardboard on the street.

“Governments for the developers and bankers, for the cosy club and the insiders.

“It’s time now for a government for you and your family.

“That puts workers and families first. Sinn Féin will deliver that government for the people. We want to lead that government. I want to lead as Taoiseach if you give us that chance.”

Irish unity

Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin will start a “people’s conversation” in January on Irish unity.

“We want to hear from everybody,” she told the Ard Fheis.

“It is time for Irish unity. Planning and preparation must start now.

“The onus is on the Irish Government to prepare for referendums and reunification. A citizens’ assembly is urgent.

“A responsible government would establish it immediately. That is what a Sinn Féin government will do.”