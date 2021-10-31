Carlow LittleTheatre is back with a bang

  • Home >
Sunday, October 31, 2021

Keelin McDonald as Cheryl and Mary Doyle as Doris performing The Sit Down Protest during the Carlow Little Theatre Society’s Autumn One Acts in the Seven Oaks Hotel                                                     Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Helen Dunne as Charlotte and Kevin Tynan as Tyler performing Return of the Soul Sailor 

 

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Little Theatre was back to what it does best last weekend: taking to the stage to the delight of audiences.

The local theatre company held its new season of one-act plays over two nights at the Seven Oaks Hotel, welcoming audiences who thoroughly enjoyed being part of a live performance once again.

The plays performed included Phil Butcher’s The sit down protest, Nelson Clark’s The return of the soul sailor, Anton Chekov’s The proposal and Sarah Fahy’s Mother’s Day.

Featuring a stellar cast of performers, the actors were equally delighted to be back on stage and now look forward to upcoming performances as they take to the road for the all-Ireland circuit.

Mother’s Day is the society’s selection to compete on the 2021 one-act all-Ireland circuit and will be performed at upcoming drama festivals in Dundrum on 5 November; Cork, 12 November; Carrigallen, Leitrim on 13 November; and Tubbercurry, Sligo on 18 November.

 

 

 

