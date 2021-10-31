Cop 26: Taoiseach hopes for ‘real coming together for global action’

Digital Desk Staff

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will attend the World Leaders Summit at the start of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) in Glasgow.

The World Leaders Summit, which takes place from Monday, November 1st to Tuesday, November 2nd, will kick off two weeks of discussions between 196 countries, and the EU, to secure renewed commitment to global action on climate change.

On Monday afternoon, the Taoiseach will take part in a World Leader’s Summit Action and Solidarity Event, a round table event for leaders, hosted by British prime minister Boris Johnson.

On Tuesday, the Taoiseach will deliver Ireland’s National Statement to the summit, setting out how Ireland is contributing to achievement of the Paris Goals, including limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees, and to helping developing and vulnerable countries mitigate the impacts of climate change.

He will also attend a number of bilateral meetings, and receptions, throughout the two-day summit.

Speaking ahead of his departure for Glasgow, the Taoiseach said: “I hope that this week at COP26 we will see a real coming together for global action. Climate change is already a reality in all parts of the world. If we are to leave a habitable planet to future generations we must act now.

“The challenge is big, but I have faith in the capacity of humans to work together to overcome it. Science is leading the way. Leaders must put the right policies in place, as we are doing in Ireland.

“I also hope that COP26 will see a real step forward in climate finance, supporting the most vulnerable countries. The transition must deliver climate justice – nobody should be left behind.”

A full rundown of the Irish delegation for Cop26 can be found here.