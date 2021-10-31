Death notices and funeral announcements

Tom McDonald

“Leinster View”, Ballinabranna, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on October 29th, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, in SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig, Carlow.

Beloved husband of 60 years to Kathleen and adored and loved father of Vincent, Mary, Barry, Alan, Declan, Philip and Carl.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Anastasi, daughters-in-law Tracy, Megan, Sandra, Sandra, Shauna and Louise, sister-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Tom’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow from 2pm on Sunday, concluding with Prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday in St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna at 12 Noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tom’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Fintan’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/ballinabranna-webcam/

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time and you are invited to leave a personal message in the Condolence section below.

Family flowers only please. donations, if desired, to Care of the Aged, Ballinabranna/Leighlinbridge

House Private please

Michael Dalton

Myshall, Co. Carlow and formerly Kilbarrack, Dublin, October 29th, 2021 peacefully at his home surrounded by his heartbroken wife Ginger, daughters Sam & Andrea, son Michael jnr. Deeply regretted by his loving wife & children, sons-in-law Robert & Patrick, daughter-in-law Hazel, brothers Tom & Larry, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Aaron, Katie, Rudilee, Rebekah, Sean & Luke, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Removal on Tuesday morning from his home to Newlands Cross Crematorium for 2pm Funeral Service followed by cremation.

House strictly private please.

Christina (Chrissie) Fanning née Foley

Oaklawn, Athgoe North, Newcastle, Co. Dublin and formerly of Bough, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 29th October 2021 peacefully in the exceptional care of all at The Hermitage Clinic; pre-deceased by her husband Paddy, son James and sister Patricia (Delaney). Sadly missed by her loving family Elaine, Ann, Colm and Deirdre, sons-in-law Pat and Ger, daughter-in-law Ruth, brothers Dan and Ger, sisters Anna, Mai and Betty, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, her 11 adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Chrissie rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to St. Finian’s Church, Newcastle on Tuesday, 2nd November for 12 noon. Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in Newcastle Cemetery.

Chrissie’s Funeral Mass will be recorded and can be viewed on Tuesday evening at 9pm. the link for which will be posted then.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines.