Man (21) dies in Galway crash

James Cox

A 21-year-old man has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Galway.

Gardaí in Salthill are investigating the crash, which occurred on the N59 in the townland of Corcullen, Moycullen shortly after 2am on Sunday morning.

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where a postmortem will take place.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at scene and carrying out their examination. The N59 at Corcullen is currently closed, and location diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

In particular, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N59 at Corcullen, Moycullen between 2am and 2.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Street Garda Station on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.