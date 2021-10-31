Met Éireann issues wind warnings for Munster, Galway and Mayo

Two status yellow wind warnings have been issued for the south and west of the country.

A wind warning for all of Munster is in place until 2pm on Sunday.

Met Éireann said west to northwest winds will reach mean speeds up to 65km/h, with gusts up to 90-110km/h. There will be higher gusts along coasts and exposed hills.

The second warning, for counties Galway and Mayo, will be in place from midday until 10pm on Sunday. Similar wind speeds are expected.

The rest of the country will enjoy “good dry periods” on Sunday but showers or longer spells of rain will move through at times. It will remain windy overnight with scattered showers across the country.

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said: “It’ll stay unsettled on Sunday with some heavy showers or longer spells of rain around – and it’ll be a windy day too which could blow away a few witch’s hats!”

The forecaster said next week will feel chillier with more seasonal temperatures of around 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. The chance of frost will increase as temperatures overnight begin to fall close to freezing.