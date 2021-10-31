PPN convenes for the first time in almost two years

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Cllr Fintan Phelan cathaoirleach of  Carlow County Council  with Patricia Duffe (left) Carlow PPN and Majella Fennelly Carlow Sports Partnership at the Carlow PPN Community Expo in the Talbot Hotel Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Pictured at the Carlow PPN Community Expo Annette Dooley, Maura Devine, Madeleine O’Brien and Elizabeth Quinn

Cecelia Coogan, Doreen Quinlan, Niamh Murphy, Ann Crimmins, Paula Hughes and Marina De Costa from County Carlow Development Partnership pictured at the Carlow PPN Community Expo

By Suzanne Pender

THE long wait was finally over for the county’s dedicated community groups, who met collectively for the first time in almost two years last week.

Carlow Public Participation Network (PPN) held its first in-person community expo and networking event last Wednesday in the Talbot Hotel. The gathering also included a plenary meeting, bringing together Co Carlow’s most active citizens for the first time since the pandemic began.

The event was very well attended by 30 community groups who hosted information stands and more than 70 people from all areas of Co Carlow.

“It is so important we stay in touch with our members and keep them up to date with our work and also to inform in areas that are of particular interest to the community right now,” said Patricia Duffe, Carlow PPN co-ordinator

“We had no idea so many people were so enthusiastic to attend and we were delighted with the community response,” she added.

Patricia explains that for this event “Carlow PPN chose to focus on the themes of climate change and how community groups can access funding”.

Jannette O’Brien, Carlow County Council’s environmental awareness officer, also spoke about the simple ways we can all take responsibility to reduce our impact on the environment; while fellow speaker Barry Symes from Community Finance Ireland discussed how to access financial supports for community groups.

“The PPN is the main link between community groups, Carlow County Council and other decision-making bodies,” explained PPN facilitator Claire Howlin.

“The information and discussions during and following the networking event are key to understanding and addressing the issues citizens have and figuring out how we can support our groups to solve these together at a local level,” she added.

For more on Carlow PPN, see www.carlow.ppn or to find out about how to join, call Patricia Duffe on 059 9172495 or email [email protected]

