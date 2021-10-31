Spooktacular fun at Halloween fundraiser

Grace Zou, Megan Brennan, Principal John Keane, Shannon O’Brien and Tristan Herlihy

Willie Wonka Andrea Dooley and her Oompa Loompas, AJ Dooley, Mollie Nelson and Tony Nolan

By Elizabeth Lee

SWASHBUCKLING pirates, Willie Wonka and his little orange Umpa Lumpas, aliens and assassins! The corridors of Presentation de la Salle in Bagenalstown were over-run with weird and wonderful characters just before the mid-term break.

Students and teachers alike jumped straight into the spooky, kooky Halloween fun by letting their imaginations run riot and getting all decked out in fancy dress.

And it was all for a great cause, too, because it raised funds for the Children’s Health Foundation.

The school also raised almost €1,000 during their first-ever kindness week, which was initiated by teacher Niamh Delaney. Third-year students took part in various activities during the week, including a 5km walk in aid of Pieta House.

*Full range of photos in Tuesday’s paper