St Brigid’s Day set to be extra bank holiday next year

St Brigid’s Day is likely to be chosen by the Government as a new annual bank holiday.

According to the Sunday Times newspaper, February 1st will become the Republic’s tenth public holiday as part of a post-Covid “pandemic bonus”.

St Brigid is considered a patron saint of Ireland and February 1st marks the first day of spring.

Feminist group Herstory earlier this month called on the Government to make St Brigid’s Day a new public holiday as it “welcomes spring and return of the light”.

An online petition was signed by more than 12,000 people. The campaign received backing from the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, the Green Party and public figures like Joe Duffy, Marian Keyes and Imelda May.

Back in January, Minister of State Martin Heydon also submitted a proposal to Government on making St Brigid’s Day a new public holiday.

He said the holiday would help recognise the enormous sacrifices made by Irish people during the Covid pandemic and highlight better times ahead.

Mr Heydon said it would also be a welcome boost for the tourism sector during a quiet time for visitors. A bank holiday on February 1st “would bridge the considerable length of time between existing public holidays on January 1st and March 17th”, he said.

Other details about the so-called pandemic bonus for workers remain unclear. The proposal for bonuses has been the subject of considerable political controversy in recent weeks.