Chilli the Malti-Poo is Carlow Puppy of the Year 2021

The fabulous Chilli O’Neill!

By Elizabeth Lee

CHILLI O’Neill, an adorable dog from Bagenalstown, is now officially the cutest dog in Co Carlow.

Chilli is a six-month-old puppy who scooped the Carlow Puppy of the Year competition, run by Petmania. She romped home with the title after winning dog-lovers’ hearts in an online poll.

“Chilli means the sun, moon and the stars and everything in between,” said her owner Mary O’Neill. “Chilli completes our family by being her cheeky, sleepy self.”

Chilli was a birthday present to Mary from husband Michael on her birthday and has been with the O’Neill family since July.

She’s Mary’s pride and joy, who says that Chilli is “absolutely lovely”.

The pretty pooch scooped a range of prizes in the Petmania competition, including a doggie bed, food and some canine treats.

Marco Manderelle, manager with Petmania Carlowm said: “We are delighted to have Chilli represent the store and county this year. Although they missed out on the overall title, we couldn’t be more proud to have them as our county finalist. Congratulations!