Death notices and funeral arrangements

Craig Mahon

Willow Park, Carlow Town, Carlow / Tullow, Carlow

Suddenly on Saturday 30 October. Beloved grandson of the late John and Kathleen Mahon and nephew of the late Patricia Abbey and Deborah O’Hara (nee Mahon). Craig will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Kathleen, father Anthony, sisters Kelsey and Caitlin, brother Noah, partner Taylor, son Blake, daughter Ella Mai, grandparents Pat and Eileen Abbey, dear best friend Patrick, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Craig Rest In Peace. House private, please. Funeral arrangements later.

Mary Murphy (née Fogarty)

Newline, Ballymurphy, Carlow

Peacefully, in the loving care of the nursing staff at Beechwood Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband John and brother Jim. Sadly missed by her children Gerry, James, Matty, Marie, Sean and Anita and their partners, sisters Biddy, Joan and Anne, grandchildren, great- grandchild, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris, from 5pm to 8pm on Monday and from 3pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to current government and H.S.E. Covid guidelines.