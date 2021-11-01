Food delivery man assaulted in Graigue

By Suzanne Pender

A DELIVERY man was assaulted as he attempted to deliver food to a home in Graiguecullen on Sunday night.

The assault took place at approximately 11.45pm on Sunday night at an apartment complex at Church Street, Graiguecullen.

Gardaí confirmed that the man was delivery Chinese food to an address, but when he knocked on the door, he was immediately struck in the face.

The assailant then took the food out of the delivery man’s car and returned inside his home. The delivery man is understood to have suffering bruising to his face.

Gardaí are treating the matter as robbery and investigations are continuing.