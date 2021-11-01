Intel weeks away from deciding if Ireland gets 10,000 new jobs in $80bn project

Ireland is weeks away from learning whether it has secured a $80 billion foreign direct investment project from chipmaker Intel which will in time create up to 10,000 jobs.

Intel already employs more than 5,000 people at its sprawling 360-acre Leixlip, Co Kildare facility and at a site at Shannon, Co Clare. According to a report in The Irish Examiner, the Intel decision involves it building a new plant to make a new generation of chips.