By Suzanne Pender

GARDAÍ confirmed today that investigations are continuing into the discovery of a body in Carlow town over the weekend.

The 25-year-old male was found dead in Penny Lane, Tullow Street at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday night.

The body was later removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem.

It is understood the discovered was made by gardaí and that foul play is not suspected.