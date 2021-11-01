Murder accused pleads guilty to manslaughter and arson charges

Stephen Bourke

A murder accused has admitted to manslaughter and arson over the death of a Co Cavan man in a house fire three years ago.

Daniel Murray (39) of no fixed abode was charged with murdering Patrick Oliver Murray on August 2nd, 2018 at Derrylurgan, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

He was also charged with arson intending to endanger the life of another, or being reckless as to whether the life of another would be thereby endangered at the same date and place.

Asked how he was pleading on the charge of murder, he said: “Not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter”.

He also pleaded guilty to the arson charge.

Patrick McGrath SC, defending, said he would be presenting psychological and probation reports on the next date.

He said his client was not in custody on any other matter, and asked for an early date for sentencing.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott listed the case for sentencing on January 17th, 2022, and remanded Mr Murray in continuing custody.