Sinn Féin survey on the rising cost of living

By Suzanne Pender

SINN Féin TD for Carlow/Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion has invited people to take part in the party’s survey about how the cost of living crisis is affecting people.

The survey invites people to share their story of how the rising costs of rent, childcare, energy bills and other daily expenses are impacting on them.

“It is clear that families and workers are facing serious challenges with the rising cost of living. From soaring energy prices to eye-watering rents and expanding childcare costs, many households are struggling to make ends meet,” said deputy Funchion.

“We know this is the case for many people here in Carlow and Kilkenny, where the cost of living has been putting considerable pressure on people.

Deputy Funchion remarked that Budget 2022 saw “far too little support for families and workers, with nothing outlined to substantially address sky-high childcare costs or rents.

“Astonishingly, this government failed to act and address the cost-of-living crisis. In doing so, they abandoned people to these mounting bills,” she said.

“This shows how out of touch this government is, when it comes to understanding the needs of ordinary people.

“Sinn Féin wants to know about how the rising cost of living is affecting households across the state. Take our short survey and tell us what changes to the cost of living mean for you,” concluded deputy Funchion.

Sinn Féin’s cost of living survey is available at this link