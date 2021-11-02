25 years ago: Bagenalstown escargots the toast of the continent

OVER THE PAST four years Christy Kane from Slygulf. Bagenalstown, has certainly come out of his shell. Christy is head of Irish Heliculture Limited – a company which is pandering to the palates of continental customers for the delicacy escargot, more commonly known as the cultured snail.

Today the company operates from a 1.500 square feet processing plant. at Regent Street. Bagenalstown. the only one of its kind in Ireland.

The plant has a capacity to process 200 tonnes of escargots and related products per year and currently employs four full-time and two part-time staff.

Recently Heliculture opened a marketing office at 33 Keyes Road. London, to cater for

he large and developing English and European markets.

All personnel at Irish Heliculture Limited are professionals in the food and marketing industry and the plant carries all relevant European registration.

A new and highly innovative development for the company is its unique microwave and oven proof shell which makes the product more convenient for the consumer.

The snail is considered a delicacy across Europe and Irish Heliculture source their raw material from its network of 65 producers throughout Ireland. Snails are produced indoors in much the same way as mushrooms.

