Bobby Quinn to receive lifetime achievement award

Businessman Bobby Quinn will be represented with a lifetime achievement award

By Elizabeth Lee

A LEADING businessman from Carlow town is to be given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the local chamber of commerce. Bobby Quinn will be recognised for his contributions to Carlow at the Carlow Business Awards on Thursday 11 November.

Bobby’s career started in 1972 as a carpenter, but he soon decided to enter the construction business. He formed a company that initially focused on doing small building jobs, before progressing on to houses and from there to commercial contracts. Robert Quinn Ltd has continued to grow to the present day. The reputation of the firm was based on an ethos of safety and quality, and this, coupled with efficiency and dependability, saw the company continue to grow and secure more nationwide projects. These values still reign strong in the company today, which is very much a family business and led by Michael, Bobby’s son.

As a member of the Carlow business community for almost 50 years, Bobby is highly regarded both personally and professionally. The story of Robert Quinn Ltd is one that is well known on a local level, but what has largely gone under the radar is the significant contribution Bobby has made to Carlow and the local economy in a range of ways.

Bobby has a strong belief in giving back and has provided very generous support to a range of projects and charities over the years, most notably to the Éist Cancer Support Service and St Clare’s Hospitality Food Kitchen.

“We are delighted to present Bobby Quinn with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Carlow Business Awards,” said Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber. “He is an inspiration, not only for the great success of Robert Quinn Ltd but also for the largely unrecognised contribution he has provided to so many local projects and charities over the years.”