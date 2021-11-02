Cllr Fintan Phelan invites Dutch PM to visit Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

THE virtues of Carlow might woo the Dutch prime minister to take a visit here, thanks to the persuasive powers of cllr Fintan Phelan.

The cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council met Netherlands prime minister Mark Rutte in The Hague last week.

Cllr Phelan was part of a Fianna Fáil delegation to the Northern European Partnership meeting hosted by the Dutch VVD party and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe.

“This meeting was attended by MEPs, MPs and the Dutch prime minister. Delegations came from across the European Union and it was an ideal opportunity to promote European co-operation and to put the interests of Ireland and, indeed, Carlow to the fore,” cllr Phelan told The Nationalist.

“As cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, I am very eager to explore all possible European funding and project opportunities for Carlow. In that regard, it was great to be a part of this conference, along with local MEPs Billy Kelleher and Barry Andrews,” he added.

Mr Rutte is currently leading talks to form a coalition government in the Netherlands, but took a break to attend the Northern Partnership meeting.

“I had a good discussion with the Dutch prime minister. It is very clear that he is pro-European and I took the opportunity to extend an invitation to Carlow.

“As an island nation, we depend hugely on European co-operation and trade and as a small county that is even more so the case for Carlow. Carlow has two top-class third-level institutions in IT Carlow and Carlow College; we are also ideally located in the southeast with direct links to Dublin and Rosslare Europort through to the midlands, so why shouldn’t Carlow be pushing our case for greater European investment and trade? I certainly will be making sure our case is put forward at every opportunity,” stated cllr Phelan.

“Carlow also has an important link to the Netherlands and that is through their patron saint, St Willibrord, who arrived from Carlow to the Netherlands, so the prime minister has every reason to visit our county.”