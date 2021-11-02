Covid: 3,726 new cases as Ireland hits highest daily figure since January

  • Home >
Tuesday, November 02, 2021

There have been a further 3,726 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State, the largest single-day figure announced since January.

Currently, the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 stands at 493, including 90 patients in intensive care.

The 14-day incidence stands at 695 per 100,000, an increase of 18 per cent on last week.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan urged people to get their Covid-19 vaccine if they have not already done so.

“We know that vaccination is very successful at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation and I urge anyone who still needs to get their Covid vaccine to do so.

“We also know that, even when vaccinated, we still need to practice basic public health interventions – washing our hands, opening windows, wearing masks and most importantly, staying home when we have symptoms. These simple measures are very successful at breaking the chains of transmission of this disease.

“As we practice all elements of the public health advice, we keep ourselves, and our communities safe.”

Restrictions

The high number of Covid cases comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he is unable to guarantee Ireland will avoid the return of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Martin, speaking from the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, acknowledged the rise in cases is a concern.

Asked whether it was possible to say restrictions will not be reintroduced, Mr Martin said: “It is possible, but there are no guarantees in relation to Covid-19.

“And the modelling we receive from Nphet (National Public Health Emergency Team) was looking at a situation peaking towards the end of November.”

He told RTÉ radio the rise in cases is “very concerning”.

