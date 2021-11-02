Death notices

Craig Mahon

Willow Park, Carlow Town, Carlow / Tullow, Carlow

Suddenly. Beloved grandson of the late John and Kathleen Mahon and nephew of the late Patricia Abbey and Deborah O’Hara (nee Mahon). Craig will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Kathleen, father Anthony, sisters Kelsey and Caitlin, brother Noah, partner Taylor, son Blake, daughter Ella Mai, grandparents Pat and Eileen Abbey, dear best friend Patrick, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Craig Rest In Peace

Reposing at McGuill’s Funeral Home, Bennekerry, on Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

n line with government advice, the use of face coverings and social distancing will apply. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time.

Craig’s Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/tullow

Funeral Home private, please, on Wednesday.

House private, please.