Limerick man killed in Galway collision described as ‘gorgeous young man’

A 21-year-old killed in a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Galway on Sunday has been named locally as Adam Galvin from Kildimo, Co Limerick.

The young man was the sole occupant of the car involved in the collision on the N59 in the townland of Corcullen, Moycullen shortly after 2.30am on October 31st.

Gardaí said Mr Galvin was pronounced dead at the scene.

A notice on Rip.ie confirms Mr Galvin’s funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at St Joseph’s Church, Kildimo at 11am.

The notice states: “Adam died suddenly, following a tragic accident.

“Very deeply regretted by his loving parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, colleagues and many, many friends.”

Those wishing to attend the funeral are also reminded that social distancing measures and public health advice should be adhered to.

Condolences have been shared online remembering Adam as “a gorgeous young man”.

“I have great memories of Adam in Secondary School, who was always polite with a beaming smile,” one person wrote.

“We are devastated for you that his life has been taken away from him with such a fabulous future that lay ahead,” they added.

“A true gent who deserved more time to share with those around him,” another wrote.

Gardaí continue to appeal for information in relation to the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or anyone who was travelling on the N59 at Corcullen at the time of the incident is asked to contact Salthill Street Garda station on 091-514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.