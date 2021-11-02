Man, 40s, dies after motorised pedal bike crash in Dublin

James Cox

Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 8:30pm on Monday night at Sallymount Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

A man in his 40s was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital in a critical condition when the motorised pedal cycle he was travelling on struck a pole. The man later died.

The road was closed for a time in order for Forensic Collision Investigators to technically examine the scene but has since re-opened fully.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the roads from the Baggot Street area to the Sandymount Avenue area between 7:45pm and 8:30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.