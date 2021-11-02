New book remembers Castledermot’s ‘forgotten’

THE men and women from Castledermot who served in World War I are remembered in a new book that will be launched on 11 November (Remembrance Day). Simply titled The Forgotten: a secret history, this is Abbeylands native Gerard Whelan’s first book.

Gerard, who considers himself an accidental author and local World War I historian, has spent the past few years researching the men and women from his native area who served in the Great War but whose stories have simply been forgotten.

“As a youngster in school, I was told that the Great War was not an Irish war. Rather that it was a British war fought against Germans whilst we took the opportunity to strike a blow for our freedom at Easter 1916. I had no proof, but I knew if there had been a scrap of that magnitude the Irish would have to be involved in it somewhere,” said Gerard.

“In my older years, while on holiday to France, I happened upon some war graveyards and was astounded to see the number of Irish buried there. It seemed that every single graveyard I visited had a strong Irish representation. It was then I was sure that what I learnt in school was not the full story.

“In 2013, a random post appeared on my social media showing the names of 21 men from Castledermot who had served in the war. What piqued my curiosity was that two of these soldiers carried the exact names of my twin sons, James and William Whelan. This was start of a journey,” said Gerard.

The book uncovers the 48 men from the Castledermot district who went to the Great War and never made it home and now lie in forgotten, lonely graves, strewn across Europe and Africa. It also reveals the histories of a further 113 men and two women who also served in, and survived, the war.

There were the four Byrne brothers, from Barnhill, two of whom were killed in action. And the two English brothers, grand-uncles of well-known singer and musician Michael English, who lost their lives on the western front. Not forgetting the Copes, the Corcorans, the Dowlings, the Doyles, the Greenes, the Lawlers, the Nolans, the Westlakes … the list goes on.

“The intention of this book is to remember all these men and women, forefathers of our families, friends, and neighbours, who decided to be part of one of the greatest humanitarian disasters,” said Gerard. “Funds raised will be used to erect a commemorative plaque in Castledermot to all of them so that they can never again be forgotten.”

The book launch will take place on Thursday 11 November in Coláiste Lorcáin’s gymnasium in Castledermot at 7pm. Present on the evening will be members of the Lord Edward’s Own Re-enactment Group from Monasterevin, who will be portraying soldiers from the then local ‘Leinster Regiment’.

The launch is open to all. Come see for yourself what our soldiers would have looked like. Good conversation and light refreshment will be served on the night.