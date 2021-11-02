Tractor run in memory of much-loved Rita raised €20k

By Suzanne Pender

A COMMUNITY revved into action recently to remember a much-loved local lady, while also raising funds for a very worthy cause.

The first annual Rita Fenlon Remembrance Tractor Run took place around the beautiful scenic countryside of St Mullins and Graignamanagh on the October Bank Holiday Monday.

Rita (née Hayden) from Marley, Graignamanagh, who died in October 2019 following a brave battle with illness, was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and valued member of the local community.

The tractor run was in aid of the oncology ward of University Hospital Waterford, where Rita was treated with such care and compassion during her illness.

Hundreds of tractors of all shapes and sizes, from the smallest, earliest Ferguson models, to 300hp modern machines fresh from the showroom stood side by side, united with a common cause of raising money for this very worthy cause.

At 11.30am, a convoy of 250 tractors made its way onto the 30km route, which passed through villages and towns as hundreds of onlookers lined the roads in support.

The convoy took the scenic route, eventually looping back to the Fenlon farm for refreshments, but most notably passing the Hayden family home in Raheendonore, Graignamanagh, Rita’s family home.

A wonderful day was had by all involved and a staggering €20,000 was raised for a worthy cause, a true testament to how much Rita meant to everyone.

Organisers aim to make the tractor run and annual event and would like to thank everyone for their incredible support.