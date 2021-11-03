Death notices and funeral arrangements

Wednesday, November 03, 2021

 

 

Mary Murphy (née Fogarty)
Newline, Ballymurphy, Carlow

Peacefully, in the loving care of the nursing staff at Beechwood Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband John and brother Jim. Sadly missed by her children Gerry, James, Matty, Marie, Sean and Anita and their partners, sisters Biddy, Joan and Anne, grandchildren, great- grandchild, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris, from 5pm to 8pm on Monday and from 3pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to current government and H.S.E. Covid guidelines.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Dr Patricia Mulcahy is named Carlow Ambassador

Wednesday, 03/11/21 - 12:44pm

Repair work on crumbling walls will begin in 2022

Wednesday, 03/11/21 - 12:00pm

Kevin Barry commemoration this Sunday

Wednesday, 03/11/21 - 9:59am