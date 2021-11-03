Dr Patricia Mulcahy is named Carlow Ambassador

By Elizabeth Lee

DR Patricia Mulcahy, president of IT Carlow, will be recognised for her contributions to the county by being presented with the Carlow Ambassador Award at the upcoming Carlow Business Awards.

A native of Carlow, Dr Mulcahy is an eminent scientist in the field of bioscience research and is widely published in international journals. She has served on many regional and national boards and taskforce groups.

Dr Mulcahy has been in her current role as president of IT Carlow since 2012 and has overseen the significant and consistent growth of the college, including its imminent upgrading in status to technical university. Currently, its total student population is more than 10,500 through campuses in Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow and collaborative programme provision with key partners across Ireland.

“My sincere thanks to County Carlow Chamber for this award,” said Dr Mulcahy. “Institute of Technology Carlow’s significant contribution to the development of Co Carlow has spanned five decades and has resulted from the commitment and work of many colleagues over this time and the many achievements of our students and graduates.

“It is a great privilege to serve in my current role in my hometown and to have worked with so many talented people across the institute, the county and beyond. Our imminent designation as a technological university for the southeast will undoubtedly bring many additional opportunities for people to build better lives for themselves and their families, for building an even stronger community and for the creation of a vibrant and more sustainable economy for the benefit of all.”

Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber, said: “The judges’ decision of awarding Dr Mulcahy the Carlow Ambassador Award is welcome and well deserved. Carlow has always been a county recognised for punching above its weight and, through the stewardship and guidance of Dr Mulcahy, the state-of-the-art facilities at the institute have set a new benchmark and created a facility that is the envy of many and continues to get stronger. The contribution of Dr Mulcahy as an advocate for Carlow has been impressive and will benefit the county and region well into the future.”

The Ambassador of the Year Award will be presented to Dr Mulcahy at the Carlow Business Awards on Thursday 11 November.