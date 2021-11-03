Gardaí investigate alleged sexual assault on girl in Dublin park

A section of a north Dublin park has been sealed off as a crime scene following an allegation that a teenager was sexually assaulted on Halloween night.

The alleged serious sexual assault was reported to gardaí on Monday and the park in Donaghmede was sealed off the following day and into Wednesday.

According to The Irish Times, it is understood that a Garda team was searching the area for any potential forensics and other evidence after allegations were made of an attack on a juvenile girl in the park.

In reply to queries from The Irish Times, Garda Headquarters in Dublin confirmed an investigation was underway but declined to comment on the precise nature of the allegations being investigated.

“Gardaí are investigating reports of an alleged serious incident that occurred in Coolock on 31st October,” it said. “No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”