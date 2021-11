By Suzanne Pender

To honour the 101st anniversary of patriot Kevin Barry, the Tone Traynor Cumann of Sinn Féin will host a commemoration this Sunday, 7 November, at 3pm in Rathvilly.

The Muinebheag/South Carlow cumann will welcome deputy Kathleen Funchion as its guest speaker, while the Strabane Republican Flute Band will also be in attendance.

Music and refreshments will follow the formalities.