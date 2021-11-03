No lights at M9 junction is ‘an accident waiting to happen’

By Suzanne Pender

EARLY morning at Junction 4 on the motorway was described as “an accident waiting to happen” as drivers try to negotiate the busy junction, parked cars and people car pooling without adequate lighting.

Cllr Fintan Phelan raised the issue at Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District and urged the local authority to contact Kildare County Council to address the matter.

“While Junction 4 is in Co Kildare, it does affect a huge number of Carlow people and I’m asking the engineer to contact Kildare and highlight the junction because the roundabout is a hazard and dangerous,” said cllr Phelan.

Cllr Phelan also called for adequate park and ride facilities at Junction 4 with a large number of cars parked alongside the roadway daily as people avail of car pooling.

Cllr John Cassin expressed his anger that this matter of lighting at Junction 4 hadn’t been addressed by the council previously, given that he had raised it at last month’s county council meeting and many times in the past.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy once again confirmed that turning off the lights at the junction was an energy-efficiency initiative by the NTA.

“They won’t be going back on,” Mr Brophy said flatly.

However, cllr Cassin was insistent.

“At 6.30am in the morning there is going to be an accident … it’s an accident waiting to happen it’s so dark,” said cllr Cassin.

“People are car pooling, getting out of cars and they can’t be seen … the NTA need to realise that,” he added.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman said he would raise the matter with Kildare County Council.