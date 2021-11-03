Pitch & Putt club raises funds for Carlow homecare team

  • Home >
Wednesday, November 03, 2021

Pictured at the presentation at the Railway Bar in Bagenalstown were John Dowling, Robert Middleton, Kevin Knox, Pa Deane, Terry Clarke, Lar Gibbons from the club and representing the homecare team were Marion Smyth and Joan Jenkinson Photo: Gilbert Smyth

Members of Bagenalstown & Gowran Pitch & Putt club raised funds for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The club raised €520 in a club competition.

The funds were recently presented to Marion Smyth and Joan Jenkinson at the Railway Bar in Bagenalstown.

