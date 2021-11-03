Poor ventilation at Carlow schools

Some Carlow schools cannot achieve adequate air quality levels despite every effort being made, claimed a local TD.

Around 500 CO2 monitors have been distributed to Carlow educational facilities in an effort combat the spread of Covid-19 and ensure good ventilation.

However, Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor asked in the Dáil what schools were meant to do when they had exhausted all recommendations but were still recording inadequate CO2 levels.

“Some schools in Carlow contacted me on this. It is worrying because the figures have risen so much again. Ventilation seems to be one of the biggest issues going forward.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor called on the Taoiseach to address the matter.

“We need to support people, businesses and individuals who are trying to recover. As we have asked a lot of the Irish people, we need to help them to protect themselves.”

The Taoiseach responded that he had talked with the education minister about the CO2 monitoring and would “get a report about that”.