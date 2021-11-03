Poor ventilation at Carlow schools

Wednesday, November 03, 2021

Some Carlow schools cannot achieve adequate air quality levels despite every effort being made, claimed a local TD.

Around 500 CO2 monitors have been distributed to Carlow educational facilities in an effort combat the spread of Covid-19 and ensure good ventilation.

However, Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor asked in the Dáil what schools were meant to do when they had exhausted all recommendations but were still recording inadequate CO2 levels.

Some schools in Carlow contacted me on this. It is worrying because the figures have risen so much again. Ventilation seems to be one of the biggest issues going forward.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor called on the Taoiseach to address the matter.

We need to support people, businesses and individuals who are trying to recover. As we have asked a lot of the Irish people, we need to help them to protect themselves.”

The Taoiseach responded that he had talked with the education minister about the CO2 monitoring and would “get a report about that”.

Filed under:

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Pitch & Putt club raises funds for Carlow homecare team

Wednesday, 03/11/21 - 8:48pm

Latest Carlow Covid figures

Wednesday, 03/11/21 - 8:43pm

Take A Part Carlow shortlisted for the 2021 Creative Lives Awards

Wednesday, 03/11/21 - 5:03pm

Similar Articles

Latest Carlow Covid figures

Wednesday, 03/11/21 - 8:43pm

Covid cases on the rise in Carlow

Thursday, 14/10/21 - 8:30pm

Pandemic bonus could see retail and health staff receive both pay and time off

Thursday, 23/09/21 - 6:09pm