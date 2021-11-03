Repair work on crumbling walls will begin in 2022

By Suzanne Pender

WORK on repairing collapsed and crumbling eight-foot walls around a number of housing estates in Carlow town will being in early 2022.

At last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, members were assured that work to repair and replace walls in Mount Leinster Park, Carlow, Ashgrove and Woodgrove would begin in early 2022.

The matter was raised by cllr Fergal Browne, who drew comparisons with the mica scandal, pointing out that this matter precedent that.

“There is a grave danger of more of the walls collapsing and some are on the verge of collapse,” he warned.

“This is going on a long time now, a lot longer that anyone thought,” said cllr Browne.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy confirmed that funding has been granted and the council would be starting on the work in the first three months of 2022.

“The work is repairing and replacing the wall and it will go out to tender in the next couple of weeks, with a view to appointing a contractor by year’s end. Work will be done in Q1 2022,” said Mr Brophy.